Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.42% of ImmunoGen worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $16,473,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $14,983,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.96 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

