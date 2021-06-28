Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

