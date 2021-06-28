Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.29 Average PT from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 54,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

