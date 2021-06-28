PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,979,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of PRG opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

