Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $24.35 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $382,520.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00029224 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,757,563,670 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,472,869 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

