Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.89

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,020,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.