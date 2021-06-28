Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

