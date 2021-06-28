Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,226,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.