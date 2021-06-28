Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

