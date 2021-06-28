Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of TTEC worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

