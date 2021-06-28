PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 304,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

