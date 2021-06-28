Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.