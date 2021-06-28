Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

