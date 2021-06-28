Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $12,041.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

