PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

