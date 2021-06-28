QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

