QS Investors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 15,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Starbucks by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

