QS Investors LLC Sells 20,279 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.75 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

