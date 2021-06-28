Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.94. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,516. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

