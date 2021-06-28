Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 16,949 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2,140.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 290,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

