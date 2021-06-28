Quantbot Technologies LP Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1,170.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

