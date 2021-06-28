Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.27 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

