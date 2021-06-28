Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,582 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 77.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 393.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.68 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.