Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EB stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.