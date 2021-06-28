Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 263.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.