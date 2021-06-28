Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Quantum Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Quantum Materials has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Quantum Materials
