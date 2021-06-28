Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QTMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Quantum Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Quantum Materials
