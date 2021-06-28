Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.02. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

