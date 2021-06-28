R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Buys $214,200.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.35 on Monday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $458.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $9,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $11,680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

