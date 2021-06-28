R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report sales of $349.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $356.50 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

