Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $87.78 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $87.78 million and $2.84 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00143257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00163520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.17 or 0.99815357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,730,456 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

