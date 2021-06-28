Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 3,608 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $55.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

