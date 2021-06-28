Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 4,407 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.57.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

