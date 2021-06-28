Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

