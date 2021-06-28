Rathbone Brothers plc Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $81.46 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

