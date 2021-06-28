Rathbone Brothers plc Has $6.24 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

TTWO opened at $173.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.65.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

