Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 3,608 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

