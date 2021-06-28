Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases New Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.