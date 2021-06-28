Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $102.30 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

