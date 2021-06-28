Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

