RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.99 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $103.99 million and $203,705.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

