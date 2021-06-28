RealTract Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,122.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $663,519.22 and approximately $2,122.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

