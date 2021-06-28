Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bark & Co (BARK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE: BARK) recently:

6/28/2021 – Bark & Co is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Bark & Co is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Bark & Co is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BARK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 5,151,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,835. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

