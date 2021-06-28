Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Down to $50.14

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.14, but opened at $48.60. Regional Management shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

