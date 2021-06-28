Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

