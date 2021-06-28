Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 418,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $313.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.21. The company has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

