Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.42 Million Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,588 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Groupon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $45.80 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

