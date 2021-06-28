Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Copa worth $42,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copa by 251.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.05 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.