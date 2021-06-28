Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $41.98 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 690,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,979,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.