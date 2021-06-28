Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 232,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $230.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

